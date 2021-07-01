Tom Banton added to ODI squad as Dawid Malan pulls out due to personal reasons

Hours ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, England have added Somerset opener Tom Banton to the squad as a back-up. Banton, 22, was a regular in England’s white-ball set-up - both ODIs and T20Is - last year, but a dip in form saw the Three Lions leave the youngster out from the set-up. However, injuries to Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, coupled with Dawid Malan’s decision to pull out of the series due to personal reasons, have seen the management recall the explosive right-hander.