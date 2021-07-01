Tom Banton added to ODI squad as Dawid Malan pulls out due to personal reasons
Today at 3:19 PM
England have added swashbuckling Somerset opener Tom Banton to the squad for the final two ODIs, after Dawid Malan informed the management of his unavailability owing to personal reasons. Banton, who recently struck a ton in the Vitality Blast, last played ODI cricket against Ireland in 2020.
Hours ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, England have added Somerset opener Tom Banton to the squad as a back-up. Banton, 22, was a regular in England’s white-ball set-up - both ODIs and T20Is - last year, but a dip in form saw the Three Lions leave the youngster out from the set-up. However, injuries to Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, coupled with Dawid Malan’s decision to pull out of the series due to personal reasons, have seen the management recall the explosive right-hander.
Banton has been in fine form for Somerset in the Vitality Blast, having posted scores of 19, 107* and 77 in his last three encounters. The youngster made his ODI debut against South Africa last year, but has, to date, only featured in 6 matches. Banton’s last ODI appearance came against Ireland last year, a game in which he posted his career-best ODI score of 58.
England will head into the second ODI at the Kennington Oval with a 1-0 lead, having registered a convincing five-wicket win in the first encounter.
