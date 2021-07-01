Reports | Shubman Gill could miss entirety of England series due to serious leg injury

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill could reportedly miss the whole tour of England after sustaining a mysterious leg injury that is believed to be pretty serious. The leg-injury is believed to be long-standing, and the opener is said to have aggravated the problem in the weeks gone by.

India could potentially be dealt a body blow ahead of the five-Test series against England as opener Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss a huge chunk of the series, potentially the entire tour, due to a mysterious leg-injury. What injury Gill sustained remains unclear, but the youngster is believed to have injured his leg - either a calf injury or a hamstring tear. The injury, reports indicate, is believed to be serious, and thus the right-hander is set to be a huge doubt for the five-match series against the Three Lions.

"There is a chance that Shubman could be ruled out of the whole Test tour even though it is still a month away. The injury is serious as we have come to know," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Shubman is very upset right now. The injury looks bad. BCCI is contacting the best professionals to get Shubman treated in England. While the team management wishes that he recovers in time for the series, it looks unrealistic. It needs to be seen if he needs a surgery,” another source told TOI.

Mayank Agarwal is believed to be the prime contender to take Gill’s place, with Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran set to replace the 21-year-old in the main squad. A source close to the team has claimed that Rahul is expected to feature in the middle-order, with Hanuma Vihari also being an outside candidate to fill the gaping hole left by the absence of Gill.

“Rahul’s game against the new ball has not been up to the mark over the last year. He could be a very good option down the order.

"Vihari has shown he has the ability to play out the new ball,” the source said.