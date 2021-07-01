Reports | Australian players set to feature in IPL despite Aaron Finch’s scorching remarks

Today at 10:32 AM
A vast majority of the Australian players, including the ones who pulled out of the WI tour, are reportedly set to feature in the second half of IPL 2021 that will be played in UAE. A fortnight ago, Finch had claimed that IPL return would be 'hard to justify' for players who skipped national duty.
In what comes as encouraging news for all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, a vast majority of Australian players are set to be available for the remainder of IPL 2021, which will be held in UAE a month prior to the World T20. Australia are scheduled to play bilateral matches and host camps ahead of the marquee global event, and skipper Aaron Finch, two weeks ago, had said that playing in the IPL would be ‘hard to justify’ for players who voluntarily pulled out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tours due to personal reasons. However, despite the skipper’s scorching remarks, a large chunk of Aussie players are expected to feature in the second half of the T20 extravaganza.
Cricbuzz reports that, barring outliers like Pat Cummins, the second half of IPL 2021 will oversee the participation of several top Australian players, including those who withdrew from the West Indies tour. This includes the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, all of whom pulled out of the tour of Caribbean citing personal reasons.
Cricbuzz also reports that the BCCI have promised franchises that most foreign players will turn up for the second half of IPL 2021. It is also believed that the board are negotiating with the ECB in order to find a way to make the English players feature in the competition. Earlier, both the ECB and the English players themselves commented publicly that international duty would take precedence over IPL.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.