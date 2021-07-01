Reports | Australian players set to feature in IPL despite Aaron Finch’s scorching remarks

In what comes as encouraging news for all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, a vast majority of Australian players are set to be available for the remainder of IPL 2021, which will be held in UAE a month prior to the World T20. Australia are scheduled to play bilateral matches and host camps ahead of the marquee global event, and skipper Aaron Finch, two weeks ago, had said that playing in the IPL would be ‘hard to justify’ for players who voluntarily pulled out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tours due to personal reasons. However, despite the skipper’s scorching remarks, a large chunk of Aussie players are expected to feature in the second half of the T20 extravaganza.