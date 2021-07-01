PCB submits ‘expression of interest’ for hosting six ICC events in 2024-31 cycle

Yet to host or co-host an ICC event this century, Pakistan has taken the first step in ensuring the return of major ICC events to the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted expression of interest for hosting six ICC Events in the 2024-31 cycle, and, in a statement, the board asserted that it is keen on hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own. The next cycle will feature four World T20s and two fifty-over World Cups, and the PCB has expressed its interest in co-hosting at least four of those competitions (WT20 in 2026 and 2028 and 50-over World Cup in 2027 and 2031) with other subcontinental nations.