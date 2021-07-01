PCB submits ‘expression of interest’ for hosting six ICC events in 2024-31 cycle
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the country has submitted an ‘expression of interest’ to the International Cricket Council for hosting six ICC events in 2024-31 cycle. The board has claimed that it is keen to host the 2025 and 2029 edition of Champions Trophy on its own.
Yet to host or co-host an ICC event this century, Pakistan has taken the first step in ensuring the return of major ICC events to the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted expression of interest for hosting six ICC Events in the 2024-31 cycle, and, in a statement, the board asserted that it is keen on hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own. The next cycle will feature four World T20s and two fifty-over World Cups, and the PCB has expressed its interest in co-hosting at least four of those competitions (WT20 in 2026 and 2028 and 50-over World Cup in 2027 and 2031) with other subcontinental nations.
“The BoG was informed that the PCB has submitted expression of interest for six ICC Events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these six events, the PCB is keen to host the three-venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own, while it has offered to host the remaining four events – two eight-venue ICC T2o World Cups 2026 and 2028, as well as the two 10-venue ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 2027 and 2031 – in partnership with other Asian countries,” read a PCB release earlier today.
“The ICC’s evaluation committee will now examine and evaluate the PCB as well as other members’ expression of interests and revert with their decision, before the second phase of the event hosting process begins in September. The PCB remains hopeful that it will earn hosting rights of, at least, one event, which, in turn, will act as a great boost to Pakistan, which last staged an ICC event in 1996.”
Pakistan last hosted an ICC event 25 years ago, the 1996 World Cup which the country co-hosted along with India and Sri Lanka. Matches were held across Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Faisalabad, and, incidentally, the final was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
