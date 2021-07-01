Australian players are 100% behind Justin Langer, says Aaron Finch

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has commented that his team will give their 100% support to head coach Justin Langer after the latter addressed the criticism he received over his coaching style in a review meeting. Finch also said that Langer could've handled issues in a better way.

After Australia’s 2-1 defeat to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, the Australian media had reported that few players were not happy with Justin Langer's management skills. The mood in the dressing room during the draining summer, the reports suggested, was brought down by the coach’s ‘mood swings’ and 'too much micro-management'.

A review was then called for, and reports suggested that Langer was told to ‘take it easy’ with the players, or risk losing his job. Rumors of Langer losing his job have since died down, and the Kangaroos are set to kick-off their winter once again under Langer.

Addressing the media ahead of Australia’s limited-overs series against West Indies, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch hailed Langer for tackling issues in the review ‘head-on’, and assured that the coach has the team’s full support.

"Over a couple of days on the Gold Coast we had a great camp... the ability for JL to address a few issues that came up in the review with Tim Ford, that was brilliant from him to tackle them head-on, put his side of the story, put his spin on it, that shows the quality of the man he is and things he's working on," Finch said after Australian players’ arrival in West Indies.

"We are all behind him 100%, the way he's coached Australia in the last couple of years has been fantastic, I think we've had some really good success. No doubt it was quite confronting for him at the time but he took it head-on and it was great. Very positive from our point of view,” the skipper added.

According to media reports, Langer had bombarded bowlers with too many stats and directions as to where to bowl, especially during the Gabba Test. Famously, the former opener also was in the headlines for chastising Marnus Labuschagne for taking a sandwich onto the field. Finch felt that Langer could have handled issues in a delegated manner but said there was nothing ‘groundbreaking’ about the chain of events.

"Think there was a combination of a few things. On the back of a lot of bubbles as well, I think he could have used his assistants a little better and delegated in that regard but there was nothing groundbreaking,” Finch reckoned.

"It was stuff every player and every coach would reflect on themselves. The way he confronted that and the way it was received by the players was outstanding," Finch added.

Australia play West Indies in five T20Is and three one-day internationals with the tour beginning on July 9 with the 20-over games.