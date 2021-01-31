SMAT 2021 | Can’t afford to take Baroda lightly even without big names, reckons D Vasu

It has boiled down to this - Tamil Nadu versus Baroda - in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While Baroda started the tournament with their skipper Krunal Pandya, the all-rounder had to leave the camp due to personal reasons, which hasn’t halted their progress. In his absence, the side have continued to find heroes in the form of Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel and Vishnu Solanki with the bat.