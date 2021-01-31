Reports | TNCA writes to BCCI to allow fans at 50% capacity following Central Govt. directive

Today at 6:37 PM
After the first Test was decided to be played behind closed doors, now the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have written to the BCCI to allow fans at 50% capacity for the second Test. Earlier, there were concerns that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were against the idea.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent out a directive, allowing outdoor stadiums to operate at a full capacity and after which the Tamil Nadu government, which had already opened up theatres across the state, allowed stadiums to operate at half the capacity. With Tamil Nadu Cricket Association already revealing that the first Test would be played behind closed doors, no one was quite sure if the directive would have any impact for the second Test.
However, according to a report on New Indian Express, the TNCA has approached the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test starting on February 13. The decision expected in the next couple of days as ticketing arrangements have to be made with the TNCA planning to ensure CCTV cameras being placed at entry and exit gates to prevent overcrowding.
“There is no change to the first Test. But we have got in touch with the BCCI to allow fans for the second Test as there is enough time. Since the government has allowed it, there shouldn't be an issue and we can conduct the Tests under a safe environment with all protocols in place,” a TNCA official told TNIE.
Earlier, there were reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were against the idea of having fans back for it might endanger the bio-bubble. There are no reports from the BCCI end yet.
