Reports | BCCI to host IPL 2021 in India from the second week of April

Following the announcement of the domestic calendar, reports have suggested that the BCCI have earmarked the second week of April as the start of IPL 2021 at home. The report also hinted that the entire tournament could be scheduled in Maharashtra and Gujarat to avoid travelling.

A day after it was finalized that there would be no Ranji Trophy, for the first time in 87 years, the BCCI announced that the domestic calendar would instead be filled with Vijay Hazare Trophy, a one-day tournament for women and Vinoo Mankad Trophy. With the tournament scheduled to conclude in the month of March, BCCI, according to TOI, BCCI has earmarked the month of April as the start date of the 2021 edition of IPL.

TOI reported that the 14th edition of the tournament would be played across venues in Maharashtra and Gujarat - Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium and the Motera Stadium for the knock-outs.

Tentatively, as per reports, the tournament is slated to start in the second week of April between April 11 and 14, with the final being slated on June 6. During the same time, BCCI also have to take a decision in regards to the new franchise in play for the next season of the tournament.

The reports suggested that it is likely that only one franchise would be added to the rooster, owing to the scheduling. In the presence of two new franchises, the board would have to change the format of the tournament, which would reduce the number of games played.

"Two extra matches will mean that much more income from broadcast and other partners. Additionally, all teams will play two more matches and get more revenues from team sponsorship and tickets and will share 20% of that top-line revenue with BCCI. It's a win-win for now," say those tracking developments, reported TOI.

"India can't not host the IPL at home and say, it is ready to host the T20 World Cup later in the year. The BCCI conducted a very impressive IPL under a well-constructed bio-secure bubble when the pandemic was at its peak. There's no reason why the BCCI can't construct the same bubble here at home," sources say.