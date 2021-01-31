PAK vs SA | Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz dropped as Pakistan name four uncapped players for T20Is

Today at 8:10 PM
The Mohammad Akram-led Pakistan selection panel have dropped Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz from the squad that would face South Africa at home while they have named four uncapped players in the squad. Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are also missing from the 20-member mega squad.
Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa comfortably and going to the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi they will be full of confidence. Meanwhile, the Pakistan selectors have announced the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, starting from February 11. While Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz - two of the experienced campaigners in the side - missing from the squad, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are also missing for reasons unknown.
Mohammed Hafeez had a terrific year with the bat and was Pakistan's top scorer in the last T20I series against New Zealand while Shadab Khan had led Pakistan in the absence of Babar Azam. The selection panel also named four uncapped players in the squad in the form of left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, bowling all-rounder Amad Butt, all-rounder Danish Aziz and legspinner Zahid Mehmood.
Lahore will host all the matches of the series, starting February 11 and the squad along with the officials will enter the bio-secure bubble from February 3. Other players, who are selected in the squad and currently participating in the Test series, will join the bubble after the Test is completed.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood
