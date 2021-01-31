PAK vs SA | Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz dropped as Pakistan name four uncapped players for T20Is

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa comfortably and going to the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi they will be full of confidence. Meanwhile, the Pakistan selectors have announced the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, starting from February 11. While Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz - two of the experienced campaigners in the side - missing from the squad, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are also missing for reasons unknown.