IPL 2021 | Been playing for KKR for last seven years, need to be more consistent, admits Kuldeep Yadav 

From being one of the top spinners in the world in white-ball cricket to not even making consistently in the XI of his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Kuldeep Yadav has had his struggles in the last couple of years. He has been quite ordinary for KKR and that has been a reason behind the side preferring other spinners ahead of him, even with lesser experience like Varun Chakravarthy. Given how less the side trusts him post his mediocre displays, it was expected that KKR might release him but that was not the case as they retained him ahead of the mini-auctions.