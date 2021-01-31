IND vs ENG | It would be a remarkable series victory if we could pull it off, hopes Stuart Broad

Ahead of the four-match series, Stuart Broad has opined that it would be a remarkable series victory if the visiting Three Lions pull off a series win against India. The all-rounder also stated the Indian team would be high on confidence and praised Virat Kohli as one of the best batsmen.

Both teams are coming on the back of historic series wins - India against Australia; England against Sri Lanka, both away from home. While India have returned home for the four-match Test series, the Three Lions, who are on the road would have to play out of their skins to win the Test series against India.

However, for them, the series against Sri Lanka came as a kind blessing, with their skipper Joe Root finding a fine-tuning form, where he scored a century and a double century in just four innings. One of the integral players of the English squad, Stuart Broad opined that it would be a remarkable series for the visitors if they could pull off a win against India away from home. Ironically, they are also the last side to have managed to win against India, in 2012, a fortress that has been since unbreached.

“We've got batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in the top 10 of the world rankings. Yes, India are a brilliant side, and it would be one of the most remarkable series victories if we were able to pull it off, but we know if we get our mindset right we can beat anyone,” Stuart Broad wrote on his column in Daily Mail.

“I also have no doubt that the Indian team will be thinking: 'England, they've got some good players'. And those of us who have been on Ashes trips know how tiring they are. It will be no different for the Indians now coming back from Australia,” he added.

Broad also had special praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, whom he called as one of the best batsmen that he has faced. He even went on to add that India would be back on sky-high confidence following their series win against Australia.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best I've ever seen but if we go through all their positives we will be defeated before we've even begun. We need to build on our own strengths. We are entering the series in great form ourselves.”

“This is not an easy place to tour, and India's confidence will be sky high from winning at the Gabba to complete a series victory in Australia earlier this month,” he added.

With the criticism from all corners blasting the management for not picking their best side, Broad played that down, stating that their goal at the moment is to win the T20 World Cup, for which they need all their players fit and fine.

“I've seen some people say that it's ridiculous that England players are resting from Test cricket to play in the IPL. But I see things very differently. For us to go and win the Twenty20 World Cup in India later this year we cannot have every player in a bio-secure bubble until November,” he concluded.