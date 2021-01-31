BBL 2021 | Mitchell Marsh escapes ban but fined for dissent at the umpire

The umpiring standards in the Big Bash League have hit an all-time low in the 2021 season of the competition, with terrible decisions all coming every other game. On Saturday, Mitchell Marsh was a victim of yet another bad decision when the all-rounder was deemed out caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Steve O'Keefe. However, the replays suggested a starking image, as the all-rounder hadn’t put a piece of the wood against the ball, prompting a reaction from Marsh.