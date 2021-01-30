Reports | Ashes 2021/22 to kick-off on December 8 at the Gabba

2021 is reportedly set to oversee the latest start to an Ashes series in 56 years as plans are being made to kick-start the prestigious Tests from December 8. Telegraph.co.uk reports that December 8 has been provisionally set aside as the first day of the first Test which is set to be held at the Gabba, with Adelaide (pink-ball), Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth expected to host the last four Tests. Should the fifth and the final Test be held at the Optus Stadium, it will be the first-ever Ashes Test at the venue, with WACA previously hosting Australia-England Tests in Perth up until 2017.