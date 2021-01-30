IND vs ENG | Will take the confidence from 2018 tour to fuel my performances in India, claims Sam Curran

“I think over the last few years I've been incredibly lucky to be able to share the dressing room with some amazing players that have played international cricket for so long, being able to ask questions, watch how the top players train has really helped me and playing a few games at the top level has taught me that you have to learn and adapt really quickly, the more games you play in high-pressure situations makes you learn really quickly. MS's comments were very kind and it was incredible to have those moments with him during the IPL and to learn from someone who has done it all,” Curran said.