IND vs ENG | Will take the confidence from 2018 tour to fuel my performances in India, claims Sam Curran

Today at 1:50 PM
Sam Curran, who will join the England squad for the last two Tests against India in Ahmedabad, has stated that he will try to take inspiration from his performance over two years ago. Curran further added that Ben Stokes has been an inspirational figure for England and he loves having him around.
Sam Curran had made his Test debut back in 2018 against India and was the wrecker in chief thanks to the left-arm angle he generates and had a solid presence with the bat too. However, for the first two Tests in Chennai, he has been rested, keeping in line with ECB’s rest and rotate policy.
He will be back in Ahmedabad for the last two Tests, the first of which will be a Pink Ball game, and he stated that he would want to take inspiration from his debut series while taking on India.
“Personally, I do have some great memories from that series. It was my first real taste of international cricket. It does seem quite a long time ago now but I've definitely got that in my mind to give me confidence. But I'm always looking ahead. If given the opportunity to play Test cricket in India it will be amazing, and hopefully I can contribute to the team,” Curran told ToI.
Curran played for Chennai Super Kings in the last edition and became an instant success with the side. MS Dhoni had showered praises for him, calling him a complete cricketer, while Virat Kohli was affluent in his praises. Curran stated that it is great when such cricketers praise him as it boosts a cricketer’s morale. He further thanked Ben Stokes for the cultural manifestation in English cricketers with his match-winning performances.
“I think over the last few years I've been incredibly lucky to be able to share the dressing room with some amazing players that have played international cricket for so long, being able to ask questions, watch how the top players train has really helped me and playing a few games at the top level has taught me that you have to learn and adapt really quickly, the more games you play in high-pressure situations makes you learn really quickly. MS's comments were very kind and it was incredible to have those moments with him during the IPL and to learn from someone who has done it all,” Curran said.
“Stokes has been great for me. He is someone I watch and admire. He puts in match-winning performances with both bat and ball on such a consistent basis. Being able to play with him and learn from him is great for me,” the English all-rounder concluded.
Curran further confirmed that he will arrive in India on February 11 to complete his six-day Quarantine in Ahmedabad and will start preparing for the Pink Ball Test on February 17.
- Sam Curran
- Ben Stokes
- Ms Dhoni
- India Vs England
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Chennai Super Kings
