BAN vs WI | Shakib al Hasan expected to be fit in time for West Indies Test series
Today at 11:03 AM
After walking away with a groin injury in the ODI series, BCB official has confirmed that Shakib al Hasan is expected to recover in time to face West Indies in the Test series. Shakib in his first series post-return picked up six wickets and scored 113 runs at an average of 56.5.
Shakib al Hasan successfully made his return to international cricket post a lengthy ban, in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Immediately after his return, the all-rounder made a heavy impression in the series, with his bowling right on point. In the three games, the southpaw had picked up six wickets, wherein he also scored 113 runs at an average of 56.5.
However, in the third ODI, during his bowling spell, the all-rounder walked back to the dressing room with a groin injury, which made his participation in the Test series a doubt. However, BCB’s physician Manzur Hossain has confirmed that the ace player would be fit right in time to feature in the first Test against West Indies.
"His scan report is absolutely fine and there is no tear. Our physio Julian had seen him in the evening and there is improvement. We are hopeful that he will return to practice soon," BCB physician Manzur Hossain told Cricbuzz on Thursday.
"Probably he might have rest for a day or two but at the moment there is no doubt regarding his participation in the first Test considering his scan reports that we have received today," he added.
Shakib would be keen to make an impact in the Test series, with IPL Auction around the corner. The all-rounder last featured in the competition for the Sunrisers Hyderabad before his ban from international cricket.
