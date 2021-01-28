Reports | BCCI aiming to get fans inside stadium in Ahmedabad and Pune during England series

Cricket returned to normalcy in Australia, with the government allowing a certain section of the crowd to be seated at the venue. However, across other countries, all teams are still playing behind closed doors, with India’s first two Tests against England getting a similar treatment. If reports are to be believed, in the following weeks, the Indian fans would have something to cherish, as the BCCI are giving it all to bring back fans to the venues in Ahmedabad and Pune during the series.