IND vs ENG | Home umpires confirmed for the first two Tests in Chennai

Ahead of the much-anticipated four-match Test series between India and England, ICC on Thursday announced that the appointment of home umpires for the first Tests between the two countries. Since the return of cricket, the umpires have often been from the countries that have hosted the game thus far.

"International Panel umpires officiate in Tests too. Recent appointees to the Elite panel - Joel Wilson, Michael Gough and Nitin Menon -- had all officiated in Tests before making it to the Elite panel. India presently has four on the International Panel," the ICC told Cricbuzz implying that international umpires too can be considered for officiating in the Tests.

For the first two Tests, however, the ICC has confirmed that Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma would be making their Test debuts while Nitin Menon would be present across the two Tests as an on-field umpire. In addition, for the first Test, it has been confirmed that the Hyderabad-based umpire C Shamshuddin would be the third-umpire for the first Test.

Meanwhile, for the second Test, it would Anil Chaudhary, who would have by then made his debut in the first Test officiate as the third-umpire. Javagal Srinath would be the sole match referee for both the games, that start from February 5 and February 13 respectively. For the third and fourth Test, the ICC stated that it would announce the umpire panel later.