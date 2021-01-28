IND vs ENG | Gill had a 'honeymoon' start to his career but needs to keep his head down, warns Gautam Gambhir 

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has asked talented youngster Shubman Gill to keep his head down after he reckons the youngster had a honeymoon start to his career. He also added that Gill did a brilliant job in Australia but needs to be given time to develop into his own with time.

Shubman Gill had a memorable debut Test series to remember in Australia as not only he scored runs but the team also went on to win the series 2-1. Having made double-centuries for India A in West Indies and New Zealand respectively, the right-hander was always considered a ready product for international cricket given his skill and temperament. His 91 on the final day of the Gabba Test had set-up India's chase of 328 and it was a knock that augured well with the expectations of the public given his great talent

Shubman is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma and this new opening pair will be bracing up for the England challenge at home. This will be the first time that the Fazilka-born cricketer will be playing a home Test. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels that there is no need to 'jump the gun' on the opener and warned against putting him too high or expecting a lot as he feels the youngster needs time and space to 'grow' into his own.

"See, he should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it, but let's not jump the gun. You just can't put someone really high up there. Yes, he's got the talent, but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough! Yes, you had a honeymoon start to your international career. It can't be better than this," Gambhir told Star Sports, reported TOI.

"Playing in Australia, winning this series with a young side, you've done really well, you batted beautifully. No doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on his own, rather than putting too much pressure and putting too much expectations on him," he added.

Gambhir, who was part of India's last Test series loss at home that came in 2012/13 against England, also asserted that the Three Lions are a good side but India are also high on 'confidence' at the moment going into the series commencing from February 5 onwards at Chepauk.

"England, coming after a successful series against Sri Lanka, it's not going to be the same. Obviously, India's a far better side than Sri Lanka, but then England is a quality side as well. So, India needs to be at its best, but at the same time, India will be high on confidence, especially after what they did in Australia was historic, but I am looking forward to this series," Gambhir said.