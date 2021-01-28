ENG vs IND | India to prepare for England away series with warm-up games against India A

Ahead of the 2019 Ashes, the visiting Australian side went out of the way and decided to play their warm-up games against each other, which had helped him practise for the big series. With India set to tour England, the BCCI also seemingly has taken a leaf out of the Australian board’s book, employing similar tactics. It has come on the back of the poor tour matches, which has yielded to no real practice for the national teams.