Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint Abdur Razzak as national selector 

One of the Bangladesh stalwarts, Abdur Razzaq, who took 207 wickets in 153 ODIs, 28 wickets in 13 Tests and 43 wickets in 34 T20Is respectively, will now be part of team's senior national selection panel. It doesn't come as a surprise as his name for the national selector's role was doing the rounds since the last year and if not for the global pandemic, he would have been appointed earlier. It is notable that the left-arm spinner hasn't called it quits from professional cricket yet.