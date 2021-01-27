Virat Kohli was and will always be the captain of the Test team, asserts Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a series victory in Australia, has stated that Virat Kohli has done well as a captain and he is happy being his deputy in the multi-day format. Rahane has also added that the Indian skipper has always supported him in his low phase and he enjoys playing under Kohli.

After Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian team valiantly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, comparisons started floating in all around and many people asked for Rahane to become the Indian captain over Kohli. Many experts referred to Rahane's "tactical superiority" as the major reason for the historic Indian Test series win but it seems like the man himself is not a big fan of the idea.

"Nothing changes. Virat was and will always be the captain of the Test team and I am his deputy. When he was absent, it was my duty to lead the side and my responsibility to give my best for Team India's success," Rahane told PTI.

India will take on England in the Anthony de Mello Trophy - the first match of which will be played in Chennai from February 5. Kohli has spearheaded an era of incredible home dominance for the Indian team, with the side only losing a single Test in the last nine years. Rahane and Kohli have been a part of these successes for a major period and understand each other's game really well. Rahane stated that they compliment each other and have the highest level of regard.

"Me and Virat have always shared a good bonding with each other. He has, time and again, praised my batting. Both of us played memorable knocks for our team in India and overseas conditions. It only helped that Virat comes at No. 4 and myself at No. 5 - we have had a lot of partnerships. We have always backed each other's game. When we are at the crease, we discuss threadbare about opposition's bowling. We caution each other whenever one of us plays a rash shot."

Even though Rahane was hailed for his astute on-field leadership and tactical masterstrokes, he was happy conceding the fact that Kohli is a sharp man as a captain. The Mumbaikar further added that Kohli banks on him to take the catches at slip off Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja which is one of his "core competence areas" in Test cricket.

"Virat is a sharp captain. He takes good on-field decisions. Whenever the spinners are in operation, he is banking on me and he believes that taking those catches at slips off [R] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja is one of my core competence areas. Virat expects a lot from me and I try and ensure I do not let him down," Rahane said.

"With regards to leadership, I can only say that it varies from person to person. A captain is as good as his team. When you win a match or a series, it's always a collective effort and not because of singular man's contribution. It's your team-mates who make you a good leader. The complete credit of this series win belongs to my team."

Both will be seen together taking the field on February 5.