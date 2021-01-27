Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again owing to chest pain; hospital confirm condition is stable

Today at 6:34 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier this month, was hospitalised once again earlier today, but the hospital, in a statement, confirmed that the 48-year-old was stable. Ganguly, in the afternoon today, is said to have felt some chest discomfort.
Three weeks after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, for which he underwent angioplasty, BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised yet again today. The 48-year-old, a few hours ago, is said to have felt dizzy and felt a bit of discomfort in his chest, for which he was subsequently taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Much to everyone’s relief, however, the hospital confirmed that there was ‘nothing to worry’ and revealed that the former Indian skipper’s vital parameters were stable.
"Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital released a statement earlier today.
Ganguly’s health is said to be stable, with nothing alarming popping up, but it is believed that doctors will take a call soon as to whether the 48-year-old will need to undergo a second angioplasty. Should it be required, Ganguly will be expected to undergo the second angioplasty in the next 48 hours. The BCCI President, for now, is expected to stay back at the hospital.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.