Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again owing to chest pain; hospital confirm condition is stable

Three weeks after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, for which he underwent angioplasty, BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised yet again today. The 48-year-old, a few hours ago, is said to have felt dizzy and felt a bit of discomfort in his chest, for which he was subsequently taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Much to everyone’s relief, however, the hospital confirmed that there was ‘nothing to worry’ and revealed that the former Indian skipper’s vital parameters were stable.