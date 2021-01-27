IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

Today at 1:43 PM
The Indian Premier League (IPL) have confirmed that the auction for the 2021 edition of the tournament will be held on February 18, a day after the conclusion of the second India-England Test, in Chennai. Earlier, on January 20, all eight franchises released the list of players they were retaining.
Earlier, on January 20, all eight franchises announced the list of players they were releasing and retaining for the forthcoming edition, in which there were quite a few surprises. Several big names, including Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell, are expected to go under the hammer, with their respective franchises deeming them surplus to the club’s requirement. Aside from big names like Finch, Smith, and Maxwell, the returning Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand’s pace sensation Kyle Jamieson are also expected to be two names set to attract massive bids in the auction on February 18.
🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️
Venue 📍: Chennai
How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍
Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa
The organizers have, however, not revealed the dates for the 14th edition of the IPL, which is expected to take place in India.
