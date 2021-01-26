IND vs ENG | India will not be bullied; Kohli has made the team a tough unit, expresses Nasser Hussain

Ahead of England’s series against India, Nasser Hussain has expressed that the hosts won’t be bullied against the Three Lions while crediting the influence of Virat Kohli as the skipper. He insisted that Kohli has made the Men in Blue a tough unit while calling them a ‘formidable’ outfit.

After their shambolic performance in Adelaide, the stacks were arranged against team India, who not just lost the first Test but also had to attempt the comeback without their skipper Virat Kohli. Despite the numerous injuries throughout the series, India continued to unearth more players, who went on to put a match-winning display for the visitors.

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain, following the end of the series, stated that India won’t be bullied in the upcoming series against England at their own backyard. He also praised Virat Kohli’s influence on the national team, who he believes has instilled the toughness in the unit.

"Any side that can go to Australia, go 1-0 down after being bowled out for 36, lose Kohli because he's going home on paternity leave, lose your bowling attack and still come back and win after some of the stuff that went on off the field in Australia, they won't be bullied," he told Sky Sports.

"They (India) are a tough side. I think Kohli has instilled that. Make no mistake, at home, they are a formidable outfit," he added.

He also insisted that the English fans have the right to see their best team play against India at their own backyard, even if it means to line the ageing duo - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - in the same playing XI.

"I think England fans have earned the right for their best team to be there that first day. If it means (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson playing together because it's a bit green, worry about the Ashes down the line."

"That's a really good sign that they're doing that, with harder tasks ahead. The Ashes, India home and away, New Zealand confirmed, but that is great momentum and confidence going into an iconic series which is India away," he concluded.