World Test Championship final postponed to June 18 to keep gap with IPL final

The World Test Championship final, in which India is almost certain to play, will now be played from June 18 to June 22 as compared to the earlier scheduled date of June 10-14 at the Lord's. This has been done keeping an eye on the IPL final for which the players might have to go through isolation.

The World Test Championship final was initially slated to be played on June 10-14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground but the IPL has thrown a spanner in the works. In all probability, the T20 league will conclude in the last week of May and if any quarantine on arrival regulation comes into force, it might create a disturbance for multiple players. Thus, the ICC have informally decided to postpone the mega final by a week and the match will now start on June 18 at the same venue. India and New Zealand are the most likely sides to be qualifying for the event as per the present scenario. Earlier in the day, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that they will start their summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2, thus the Kiwi team will have much-needed practise ahead of the final while the Indian players will return from T20 hangover. Just after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final, England will play Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series with the first and the second T20Is to be played on June 23 and 24 respectively at Sophia Gardens. The third and final T20I will be on June 26 at the Ageas Bowl before Chester-le-Street hosts the ODI leg of the tour.