Will have to live with the guilt of missing father’s funeral and son’s birth, says Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has stated that he will forever have to live with the regret of missing his father's funeral and the birth of his son as cricketing commitment in the Covid time took precedence. He further stated that he will plan a trip to see his son once the BCCI reveals the domestic calendar.

Mandeep Singh was an emotional man after watching Mohammed Siraj taking a fifer against the Aussies in Brisbane, having to stay with the Indian team after losing his father who played a big part in making him an international cricketer. Mandeep had to endure a similar situation when he was away in the UAE bio-bubble, playing for Kings XI Punjab, and his father passed away. He braved that pain and scored a defiant fifty to guide the side to a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Further, a couple of months later, he missed the birth of his son as he was playing for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his wife being away with her parents in London. Mandeep is yet to hold his son and understandably, both the incidents have left a lasting impact on him. He admitted that the regret will forever be there.

“It has been quite a few months for me. I was in a very tight spot. My wife told me the next couple of years are crucial for my career, and cricket should be my priority. Never in my life I had ever thought that I would have to take such strong decisions,” Mandeep told Times of India.

“I will have to live with the guilt of missing my father’s funeral and the birth of my son. I am not able to sleep properly. However, I am happy that my wife and son are in good health,” he said.

Mandeep is awaiting BCCI's decision regarding the upcoming domestic tournament and stated that he is waiting for clarity from the board on whether they want to host Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy to plan his trip to London.

“They can’t come to India for at least three months, and I will have to go. I am waiting for the BCCI’s announcement on Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare so that I can go and come back before the IPL. There are lots of uncertainties, and I don’t know what to do,” said Mandeep.