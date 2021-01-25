Wicketkeeping is a specialist position and should remain so, opines Wriddhiman Saha

Indian Test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is of the opinion that keeping in Tests is a work of specialization and should remain so in times to come. He also regretted his dismissal in the first Test against Australia where he got out to Mitchell Starc and had a poor time with the bat.

Considered India's best gloveman Wriddhiman Saha's place in the Test side has come under scanner after Rishabh Pant emerged as India's leading run-getter in the recent Test series win against Australia. Saha, who had played the first Test in Adelaide, didn't feature in the last three Tests of the tour. He had a poor Test where he disappointed with the bat.

These days we see wicketkeepers who can bat better are preferred over glovemen who keep better. However, the Bengal veteran doesn't agree with this school of thought as he considers wicketkeeping to be a specialist job as he reckons missed chances can impact the game in a big manner.

“There are situations when a missed chance can change the result of a match. Wicketkeeping is a specialist job, especially in Test cricket. I am not claiming to hold on to every catch that comes my way, but this is a specialist position and should remain so,” Saha told TOI.

The last few years have seen a lot of comparisons between Saha and Pant. Whenever Pant drops a catch, Saha is talked about and his selection is advocated while Saha's batting failures invites Pant's batting into the discussion. Opening up on the comparison between the two, Saha asserted that he isn't concerned with Pant's batting as such comparisons have been there for the last couple of years.

“I have been hearing these comparisons since 2018. I believe in doing my job and I am not worried about how Pant is batting. I don’t want to change my game because of that. It’s up to the team management to decide who will stand behind the stumps,” Saha said.

Saha's soft dismissals and lack of contribution with the bat in Adelaide debacle was talked about a lot. Reflecting on his dismissal especially in first innings of the first Test, Saha admitted that getting out to Starc was disappointing.

“It was way outside off and I made a wrong choice, but in the second innings the flick though the midwicket is something I always play. It was unfortunate that it found the fielder. That was just a bad day for us,” Saha added.