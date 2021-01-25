SL vs ENG | Need to praise Joe Root’s physicality and concentration levels too, states Jos Buttler

While appreciating Joe Root’s tactical and technical aspects, Jos Buttler also pointed out that there is a need to praise the English skipper’s physicality and concentration levels. He also added that Root’s innings came as a spin masterclass for the rest of the team to tackle the spin challenge.

Only a week after scoring 228 in Galle, Joe Root put on yet another display of high-intensity cricket, scoring a scintillating 186 against the same Sri Lankan bowling attack. In both the innings, the rest of the batting unit around him had succumbed to the challenge of facing Lasith Embuldeniya, Root remained unfazed. Showing a great character, the Yorkshire batsman constantly kept up with the game and challenged the Sri Lankan spinners to bowl their hearts out.

Ahead of the India series, it comes as good news to the Three Lions, who are the only side that have defeated India at their own home in the last decade. Jos Buttler, who batted with Root during the Test, stated that there is a real need to praise the skipper’s physicality and concentration levels, having batted long twice in the series in just under a week’s time.

“So, again, that (Sri Lankan condition) just adds to the magnitude of the efforts of Rooty's innings, really. For the eight days of cricket so far, he's been pretty much on the field. It seems a lot hotter, a lot more draining, than the first game, which had rain breaks as well, so we have to not just praise the tactical and technical aspects of his game, but the physicality and concentration to apply himself for so long,” he told reporters post-day’s action, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"It was a quite amazing innings. To back up his double-hundred in the first Test, both physically and mentally, and to show the application to go and do it again. Today it's been a masterclass in batting against spin, and it has been a great education for all of us, watching from the sidelines. We've thoroughly enjoyed watching him and we're gutted for him to get out in that fashion at the end of the day," he added.

With England’s rotation policy coming under the scanner, Buttler reckons that it is not the best of things for a player to miss out on any series but under these circumstances, this is the best for all parties.

"Like most people, there have been discussions with the selectors and the coaches, because it's important to try and find gaps. No one wants to miss games but the ECB are looking after player welfare in such a strange time with the pandemic, and in such a busy calendar for English cricket. This year is important so that's why."