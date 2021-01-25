Richard Illingworth to officiate Bangladesh-West Indies Tests; set to become first neutral umpire in Covid era

Since cricket resumed back in July with the alien concept of bio-bubble, it was done following the ICC regulations, one of which stated that only the home umpires would officiate the matches to limit the risk factor involved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It had worked well so far, especially because England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa have some of the best umpires in the world. The same can't be done for a country like Bangladesh, and to keep the standard at a particular level, the ICC decided to fly Richard Illingworth in from the United Kingdom.