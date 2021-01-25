IND vs ENG | There will be live grass for the first Test, it will be a sporting wicket, reveals Chepauk's pitch curator

Today at 3:54 PM
Chepauk's pitch curator V Ramesh Kumar has made it clear that it won't be a turner in the first Test which was expected, instead, the wicket will have an English look and would have something for everyone. He also added that preparing pitches for back-to-back Tests is a very challenging task.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for producing classic turners that aid spinners. At times, even in local Ranji games, there is hardly the need for pacers given how much the pitch assists the slower bowlers. But, it is not going to be the case this time around when India and England clash against each other in Chennai in the first two Tests of the four-match series. The pitch is expected to have a green look, which will delight the English pacers if the deck plays as the pitch curator has stated.
BCCI curator V Ramesh Kumar, who is making his debut at the top-level, in terms of preparing the pitch for an international game, asserted that the deck will be sporting and the aim is to make it in a way that it lasts the game. He also said that there will be runs on offer for batsmen.
“A Chepauk pitch with an English look is being made. I always believe there should be an equal contest between bat and ball. Pacers, spinners and batsmen should have something on the pitch and that is what cricket is all about. There will be grass cover because it needs to last five days. There will be runs for taking too,” Ramesh told New Indian Express in an exclusive.
Since we are still in a global pandemic, the first two Tests will be held at the same venue - MA Chidambaram Stadium. Not many times, we have seen back-to-back Tests being hosted at the same venue, so how the pitch holds up, will be interesting to see. Ramesh also admitted that it's a tad difficult to prepare pitches for back-to-back Tests and it isn't something customary.
“It is a challenging task because we are hosting back-to-back Tests with just three days gap and it is unprecedented in India. Quite frankly, it is being hectic because preparations for both the pitches are happening simultaneously,” he added.
The first Test between both the sides will take place from February 5 onwards while the second game starts from Feb. 13.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.