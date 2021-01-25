IND vs ENG | There will be live grass for the first Test, it will be a sporting wicket, reveals Chepauk's pitch curator

MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for producing classic turners that aid spinners. At times, even in local Ranji games, there is hardly the need for pacers given how much the pitch assists the slower bowlers. But, it is not going to be the case this time around when India and England clash against each other in Chennai in the first two Tests of the four-match series. The pitch is expected to have a green look, which will delight the English pacers if the deck plays as the pitch curator has stated.