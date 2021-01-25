IND vs ENG | It would be disrespectful to India if England don’t field their best team, opines Kevin Pietersen

Ahead of the four-match long Test series against India, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made a startling decision to rest some of their key guns, which has prompted a huge uproar. With points at stake for a place in the World Test Championship, the Three Lions have decided to rest the trio of - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood out of the first two Tests of the India series. The trio were part of the playing XI in the second Test against Sri Lanka.