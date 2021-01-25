IND vs ENG | It would be disrespectful to India if England don’t field their best team, opines Kevin Pietersen

Today at 10:34 AM
With England’s policy of rotating and resting players, Kevin Pietersen stated that it would be disrespectful to India if the Three Lions did not field their best team in the tour. He also insisted that the English players could always get a rest following the end of the India series, including IPL.
Ahead of the four-match long Test series against India, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made a startling decision to rest some of their key guns, which has prompted a huge uproar. With points at stake for a place in the World Test Championship, the Three Lions have decided to rest the trio of - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood out of the first two Tests of the India series. The trio were part of the playing XI in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
Yet, when it came to the India series, the ECB announced that rotations would be employed to keep the players fresh, with Ben Foakes set to claim his chance as the first-choice keeper for the whole of the India tour. Former English player Kevin Pietersen has torn open the choices from the English board, suggesting that it is highly disrespectful to the BCCI if they don’t field their best XI.
"Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test. Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. It's disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team. Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play," Pietersen tweeted.
He also insisted that the best of English players would want to play as many games possible against a tough opponent like India in a tough place like India. In addition, he also suggested that they could always have a break after the end of the IPL, something that might not go down well with the ECB.
"The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India. PICK THEM! Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They're a business! They can have a break after that!"
