IND vs AUS | The MCG hundred was really special for me, expresses Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test stand-in-skipper on the recently concluded Australia tour Ajinkya Rahane has stated that his hundred at the MCG was a very special knock. He also added that what happened to Mohammed Siraj at SCG and a couple of others was sad to see and he had to take a bold stand on the issue.

Ajinkya Rahane's performances in SENA in last few years has been on the downward curve. He has blown hot and cold and after he failed in the Adelaide Test, there was considerable pressure on him given Virat Kohli was also going to miss the remainder of the series and he had the added responsibility of leading the side. That the team got all-out on 36 was also a punch in the gut. But Rahane led from the front in the Boxing Day Test as he made one of his best hundreds in Test cricket to set-up India's win and fight back in the series.

Reflecting on his MCG ton, Rahane remarked that for him winning games of cricket is more important than milestones. However, he also added that his hundred in the Boxing Day Test was indeed special for him.

"For me whenever I get runs and when we win. I think for me that is something really special. Winning the Test match and winning the series is the priority for me rather than my own achievements," Rahane told Sports Today, reported TOI.

"But yes, the Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord's hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord's hundred," Rahane added.

"I did not know how to react to that. But now I realised, given the circumstances after the Adelaide Test match, Melbourne Test was really crucial for the series and yes I thought Melbourne innings was really special," Rahane further said.

In what was a compelling series in Australia, which India won 2-1, racism at Sydney remains the lowest point of the series. The cricket world for the first time saw a game being halted due to such an unacceptable behaviour in SCG. Opening up on that incident, the Indian Test vice-captain felt it was sad to see what happened in Sydney.

"What happened in Sydney was really sad. With Siraj and a couple of others. We had to take a stand. Yes, I said that we are not going out of the field, we are here to play cricket."

He added that he's always there for his players when they need him and that's what he did in Sydney as well.

"At the same time, we respect our players so if you can actually take those guys out who used bad language. We are here and we can start the game. We didn't want to lose that momentum. At the same time, we respect our players and I am always there for my players."