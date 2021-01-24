IPL 2021 | KKR backs its players and that's the difference between them and RCB, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir feels the way Kolkata back their players increases confidence and that's the difference between them and RCB. The Virat Kohli-led side had released 10 players despite making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season, which surprised one and all.

Given how well RCB performed in the 2020 IPL edition where they reached the final four in what was the most competitive IPL of all-time. It wasn't expected from them to release as many as 10 players especially the likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, and Shivam Dube. On the other hand, KKR, which was expected to release quite a few big players given the money invested didn't release did so despite expectations of the same. It was also considered a possibility that Kolkata will release their former skipper Dinesh Karthik given his poor run of form but he made it to the retention list.

Reflecting on the KKR's decision to retain an under fire Dinesh Karthik, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that the way the Kolkata-based franchise backed their former skipper will instill a lot of confidence in him. He also asserted that the way KKR backs its players is how different they are to a team like RCB.

"Dinesh Karthik had a very bad season last year. He was also removed from the captaincy, but despite that if you have retained him, it shows that the franchise is backing you. And because of that your confidence increases, and that is the difference between KKR and RCB," Gambhir said on Star Sports, reported HT.

An IPL-winning skipper himself, he also added that he aligned with the thought process of retaining most of the players and felt that teams have only released players who don't even make it to the playing XI.

"I am in agreement with all those franchises who have not released too many players. It shows you have kept confidence in your players. This is called releasing just the excess baggage. So, it is not that surprising. The core is still there, they have not done too many changes," he added.

"They might probably take one or two players and might have their eyes on them, if they can get them. If you see, the playing XI is as it is. Probably all the players they have released were not part of their first playing-XI."

CSK also didn't release many players even though they had a poor season last year. Gambhir pointed out how even CSK backed their players.

"Chennai have also done a similar thing; they have also not released too many players apart from the two players who were very expensive," he signed off.