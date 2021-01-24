IND vs AUS | Scoring a century would have been icing on the cake, reckons Shubman Gill

Today at 9:46 AM
Shubman Gill, who despite scoring a valiant 91 in the Gabba Test, has reckoned that scoring a century would have been icing on the cake while stating that he was ready for the challenge. He also recalled batting with Rohit in Australia and how he was constant support from the non-striker’s end.
After the adulation in Adelaide for the Australian team, bowling India all-out for a paltry 36, the hopes were high and tangling. In equal measures, the visitors were under pressure, not just to save the series but their shambolic batting display too. So when it came to the Melbourne Test, they handed debut cap to Shubman Gill, who showed a hint of touch and class in the practice games.
He didn’t disappoint, putting on a show in both the innings but his best was yet to come. In Gabba, where Australia have an impeccable record, the right-hander scored a 91, out of which he took Mitchell Starc for a walk in the park, scoring three boundaries off his over. Moreso, his batting class on Day five propelled the scoring rate, which allowed the likes of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to finish the game off for the visitors. Yet, Shubman, heartbroken from missing the century, reckoned that the triple-figure score would have been icing on the cake.
“I was playing well and striking the ball nicely. When I entered the 90s, I got a bit nervous and played a bad shot (edged Nathan Lyon to slip). I was disappointed to get out like that. Scoring a century for my team would have been the icing on the cake for me, after the win,” Shubman told Hindustan Times.
“Thereafter, Rishabh Pant played an amazing brand of cricket. We all were egging him on from the dressing room. He is my hero and also my go-to person in the team. Hats off to him for his stunning 89—despite an injury (97 at the SCG braving a painful elbow), he made batting look easy,” he added.
In addition, the right-hander also forged a new partnership with Rohit Sharma, which seemingly helped the Indians in the batting. Together, the duo made a record partnership in Sydney, where they batted beyond the first session. However, he pointed out that confidence was his biggest takeaway from the series, that was a test of character and skill.
“Rohit paaji is so easy going. We would just play our shots and plan the game session by session. I enjoyed batting with him. I felt I could excel at the top a lot because of him. He would encourage and keep it simple. The best takeaway from the Australia tour is the confidence I have picked,” he added.
The Fazilka-born cricketer also rued the opportunity of not getting to play alongside Kohli in his debut series.
“I missed him (Virat Kohli). It would have been great to have him around on my debut. He was happy and congratulated me from India. I hope to play a lot of cricket alongside him, and learn a lot from him."
