IND vs AUS | Scoring a century would have been icing on the cake, reckons Shubman Gill

He didn’t disappoint, putting on a show in both the innings but his best was yet to come. In Gabba, where Australia have an impeccable record, the right-hander scored a 91, out of which he took Mitchell Starc for a walk in the park, scoring three boundaries off his over. Moreso, his batting class on Day five propelled the scoring rate, which allowed the likes of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to finish the game off for the visitors. Yet, Shubman, heartbroken from missing the century, reckoned that the triple-figure score would have been icing on the cake.