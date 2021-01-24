IND vs AUS | Playing for India was like a dream, wanted to make use of opportunity, reveals T Natarajan 

Indian pacer T Natarajan has received a hero welcome on his return from Australia and stated that it was dream come true for him to play for India and wanted to make full use of the chances he got. He also thanked Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for their support to him on the tour.

T Natarajan has now become a household name. From a point of time, when he wasn't even certain of starting in the SRH's XI in IPL to becoming the first India player to debut across all three formats on the same tour, he has come a long way. Now, in Tests, he might not feature again for a long time but in limited-overs cricket, his emergence is a great news for India. India have had their struggles in terms of quality pace bowling options in white-ball cricket and that is one area, he can really do well for the Men in Blue.

After a phenomenal show on his debut tour of Australia, he received a demi-god like welcome in Salem when people just couldn't get enough of him and went crazy to welcome him. From a net bowler on the tour to such a promising talent now, his journey has been magnificent indeed. Reflecting on the Aussie tour, the left-arm pacer stated that there was 'pressure' on him in Australia but he just wanted to make 'use' of the golden chances that he was getting.

"I was keen to do my job. I didn't expect to get an opportunity in the ODIs. When I was told that I will be playing there was pressure. I wanted to make use of the opportunity. Playing and taking a wicket was like a dream," Natarajan told reporters in Chinnappampatti in Salem district, reported TOI.

For Natarajan, it was like a dream come true to represent India at the highest level and he revealed that his success can be attributed to the 'backing' he got and also thanked senior men of the team, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

"I cannot express my happiness in words about playing for India...It was like a dream. I got a lot of support from the coaches, players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I was able to perform well because of their backing," he said.

"(Virat) Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me very well.. They had positive things to say and encouraged me a lot. I enjoyed playing under both of them," he added.

He also said that R Ashwin, his state teammate, helped him a lot on the tour.

"We have already played jointly in many games for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. He is very friendly and always calls me Nattu," said Natarajan.

The 29-year-old feels that being a left-armer helps him greatly and he will try his best to support Salem cricket association as much as he can.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me.

"I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard work he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me," he added.