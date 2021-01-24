IND vs AUS | Indian team decided to take it as a three-match series after Adelaide loss, reveals Ravindra Jadeja

After going down 0-1 in the series, Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that the visitors took the series as a three-match one and aimed to perform to their best in the three Tests. He also stated that it was a conscious decision from his end to bat positively in Australia for long periods of time.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was injured while batting in the first T20I, was a big miss for India going into the Adelaide Test. However, that led to them subsequently trusting Ravichandran Ashwin as the sole spinner, a move which paid dividends. With Jadeja’s return in the second Test, they had two spinners and the left-hander’s batting to boost their combination.

In Melbourne, the left-handed indeed wielded his bat like a sword and put on a partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, which changed the course of the game and in hindsight, the series. Following the end of the series, Jadeja revealed that the visitors decided to take the remainder of the three-matches as a three-match series, which didn’t egg their confidence.

He added that it was a conscious decision to create positive energy in the dressing room and bounce off each other’s confidence in the ground.

"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. 'Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test," Jadeja told Sports Today, reported HT.

"I think after Adelaide's loss, it was a bit tough. You know bounce back from there. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting," Jadeja said.

On a personal note, the left-hander, who was looked upon as a dasher for most parts of his career, put on a statement in Melbourne and topped it off in Sydney. While he only scored 85 runs, it all came under pressure, which made it more difficult and sweeter. With the ball, he picked up seven wickets, in just two games to help India.

"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause," he further said.