ICC rates India-Australia pitches between above average to very good

After an excellently-contested series in Australia, the ICC ratings for the series between two giants of world cricket has been revealed, with the venues getting above average to very good. The Adelaide venue, which saw India succumbing to 36 all-out, got a rating of 'good-very good'.

The recently-concluded series between India and Australia was one of the greatest advertisements for the sport, especially for the way both teams matched up to each other in strength and durability and for India’s never-say-die attitude that propelled them to the golden chapters of sporting history.

The pitches were in focus for the way it behaved, having help for both batsmen and bowlers, and thus the ICC have rated it as above average to very good for the four matches in the series.

"We at the CA always strive to make sure that the pitches are good and provide for outstanding matches," CA chief Earl Eddings told Cricbuzz.

Even the pitches got special ratings from the former head of grounds and pitches committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Daljit Singh, who stated that the wicket was very consistent.

"The pitches were very consistent. They were not exceptionally seaming or exceptionally turning. On the fourth and fifth days, there was variable bounce, which was good. They were excellent Test pitches," Daljit Singh told Cricbuzz.

"Lessons can be taught and learnt and expertise can be imported but soil is crucial. The soil in Australia is conducive to preparing good pitches because it has a good content of Smectite clay which has millions of particles in one gram. Unlike sand and silt, smectite clay has water-holding capacity, and when the water gels with the surface, the pitch becomes harder and bouncier. Such soil can't be seen in India.

"We are an agricultural country, there is a lot of research on agriculture and soil here, but it has not been taken further by sports people. We can set up a research wing. Soil research has been done in South Africa and New Zealand, but not in India," Singh regretted.