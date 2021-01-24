Babar Azam calls Pakistan players to play fearless cricket in white-ball format

“I want the team to play positive but aggressive and fearless cricket, especially in white-ball cricket if we want to challenge top teams. Usually we stop scoring runs if we lose one or two quick wickets and this is where I want the team's mindset to change — even if you’ve lost two quick wickets, you must continue to add numbers to the scoreboard,” Azam told former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza via the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) digital platform, reported India Today.