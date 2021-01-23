SMAT 2021 | Knockout teams in quarantine after players tested COVID-19 negative

Before the start of the knockouts from January 26, all the knockout teams have been placed in quarantine and have also been tested for COVID-19, which has returned negative. The fixtures of the quarterfinals have also been released, with all the teams already reached the venue by January 20.

Ahead of the knock-out stage of the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), BCCI have conducted the required round of COVID-19 tests, which has turned negative, according to Cricbuzz. In addition to that, the players from the eight teams have arrived at the venue - Ahmedabad by January 20, for the fag-end of the tournament. The eight teams that have made it to the knockout stage - Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Baroda, Bihar and Rajasthan - have all been tested upon arrival at the venue, clearing them of any danger before the quarterfinal begins on January 26. According to Cricbuzz, a Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official has stated that the players have returned negative results. "All have come negative," the official said, reported Cricbuzz. "That is our information. We have also appointed a liaison officer for the selectors. Whether all five or just a few of them will turn up is not clear. They are sure to be here, still,” it added. While the league stage was played across six venues, the knock-out stage of the competition would be hosted at the one venue, in Ahmedabad. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here