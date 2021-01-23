India capable of producing the best five teams in world cricket, claims Greg Chappell

Former Australian skipper Greg Chappell has lavished huge praise on India and asserted that they have such an enormous bench strength that they can produce five best teams in the world at the moment. He also added that Aussie players have primary school level experience compared to Indians.

India stunned the world as they beat a full-strength Australia in their backyard with their second-string side. Going into Australia's fortress, Gabba, the series was leveled at 1-1. That no team had won a Test in Brisbane since 1988, it made for a complex challenge to beat the Oz in the series-decider. Moreover, India needed to score 328 on the final day of the Test to win the series.

But they breached the Gabba fortress with half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. Indian bench strength and youngsters are getting rave reviews from all over the world.

Former Aussie batting great Greg Chappell is the latest to join the bandwagon as he termed Aussie youngsters weekend warriors in comparison to matured Indian players.

"Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots, who get challenging matchplay from the Under-16 age group onwards," Chappell wrote in a column for 'Sydney Morning Herald', reported TOI.

"By the time an Indian player reaches the national XI, he has had an all-round apprenticeship that prepares him to walk into the Indian side with a reasonable chance of success. I am afraid, in comparison, Will Pucovski and Cameron Green are still in primary school in terms of experience."

The former Indian coach reckons the difference is due to the investment made by the BCCI compared to CA and the latter needs to realize and fix their shortcomings.

"The BCCI is investing millions of dollars in budding Indian cricketers. Cricket Australia, by comparison, spends $44m dollars on the Sheffield Shield. The comparative spending gap isn't a gulf; it is the size of the Indian Ocean," he wrote.

"If Cricket Australia doesn't realise what it takes to be competitive in Test cricket and our entire cricket administration does not change its attitude on where to invest in talent, we will be also-rans in no time. The skill level of Indian youth teams would embarrass some of our first-class teams".

"Their ability to deal with pressure has been cultivated in the cauldron of hard-fought matches. That level of intensity cannot be replicated in nets or against lesser opponents. The fact that India has 38 first-class teams should give you an idea of the depth of talent available," he added.

Chappell went on to add that it's only beginning and people should get used to such dominance by India as they are good enough to produce five quality teams at the moment.

"For those of you who were surprised that India could deal with all that was thrown at them in this series, and could hold their nerve and win in such courageous fashion, I say: you better get used to it. Don't worry about India becoming the best team - they are already capable of producing the best five teams in world cricket!"