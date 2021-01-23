IND vs AUS | Happy to have contributed to the team’s victory; have become a better cricketer, professes Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, who made his Test debut in Indian colours against Australia professed his happiness over his contribution in India’s victory. While stating that the series made him a better cricketer, he is looking forward to scoring runs consistently at the top level, starting from England series.

After scoring a crazy run-tally of 2529 runs at an average of 66.55 in just 44 innings, Shubman Gill was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, earning praises from all corners. However, he had to wait for his debut, after being in the squad for some time now. After Prithvi Shaw’s indifferent form, the opener was drafted for the Melbourne Test and since then has never looked back.

The Fazilka-born cricketer has scored 259 runs in three Tests, at an average of 51.80, pulling the Australian bowling attack at their own den. He was an integral part of the country’s win at the Gabba, where he scored a counter-attacking 91, which propelled India closer to the target. Following the series win, the opener expressed his happiness over his contribution to the team’s win. He also stated that the series has made him a better cricketer.

“A century could have been the cherry on the cake. I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team’s victory. This series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer,” Shubman said, reported TOI.

He looked a tad nervous in the field on Day 1 of the Melbourne Test, where he nearly collided with Ravindra Jadeja. However, since then, he hasn’t put a wrong foot in, becoming one of the controlled players for the Men in Blue. While he has shown his consistency in first-class cricket, Shubman's aim is to take it forward in the Indian whites.

“I am relaxed now. Making my debut for India is a big relief. I was a bit nervous, but with every innings I grew in confidence. The next goal is to score consistently at this level. England series will be crucial for me because now I will not be an unknown entity. Facing the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be challenging, but I am up for it,” he added.

Shubman also credited the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for his immense help in preparation to face the short-delivery in Australia. Alongside that, he also revealed that the left-armer used to throw down plenty of deliveries during his practise sessions.

“The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot,” said Shubman.