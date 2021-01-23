IND vs AUS | Change in leadership might affect Virat Kohli’s batting, claims Brad Hogg

Today at 10:31 AM
Following a turn-around series win for the Indians, there have been calls to make Ajinkya Rahane the permanent Test skipper but Brad Hogg claims that a change in leadership will affect Virat Kohli’s batting. He also insisted that Rahane has been calm and quite decisive during his time as skipper.
After the 36-run debacle in Adelaide, Team India were under the harshest of pressures to come away from the situation in the four-match Test series against the Australians. While Virat Kohli returned home, owing to his paternal leave, it as Ajinkya Rahane who led the side in the remaining three Tests. He not only led the side from the suffering in Adelaide, but he also went on to make history at the Gabba by the end of the series, winning it 2-1.
Ever since then, the calls have been to make the Mumbaikar a permanent captain of this Indian outfit in the longest format. While many seemingly are on board with the idea, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has plainly objected it. He insisted that a change in leadership might affect Virat Kohli’s batting and the culture that he has instilled in the new Indian team.
"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, the 49-year-old also credited the Mumbaikar for doing a fantastic job with the Indian team against the mighty Australians. The former spinner also noted how the 32-year-old has been cool, calm and collective while still being decisive. However, he still insists that Rahane is better-off as the vice-captain of the unit with the return of Kohli.
"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Test matches in Australia. He is cool, calm, collective. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," Hogg further said.
