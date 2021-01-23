IND vs AUS | Change in leadership might affect Virat Kohli’s batting, claims Brad Hogg

After the 36-run debacle in Adelaide, Team India were under the harshest of pressures to come away from the situation in the four-match Test series against the Australians. While Virat Kohli returned home, owing to his paternal leave, it as Ajinkya Rahane who led the side in the remaining three Tests. He not only led the side from the suffering in Adelaide, but he also went on to make history at the Gabba by the end of the series, winning it 2-1.