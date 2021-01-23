Grateful to the management for showing faith when I was scoring 30s and 40s, states Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella, who posted his highest score in Test cricket earlier today, said that he was grateful to the management for showing incessant faith in him, and revealed that he worked hard on innings construction. Dickwella fell agonizingly short of what would have been his maiden Test ton.

On Saturday, Niroshan Dickwella, not for the first time, perished playing a reckless lofted off-drive but it was one of the rare occasions where he stood vindicated despite throwing his wicket away. Prior to that moment of madness, the Sri Lanka wicket-keeper had applied himself and batted 143 balls for 92 runs, showcasing a never-seen-before temperament that his game had lacked. Eventually, he fell 8 runs short of what would have been his first-ever Test century, but despite not getting the ton under his belt, Dickwella had earnt the respect of fans and teammates, and had done justice to his talent.

Speaking post the end of the day’s play, the wicket-keeper batsman thanked the management for showing unending faith and revealed that he had worked extensively with the support staff to find a way to pace his innings more efficiently.

“I spoke to the batting coach and the support staff as to how I need to put my gears while building my innings. Unfortunately I couldn't get the century today. I should thank the selectors, captain, the management for keeping me in the team despite not getting any hundreds. I used to get 30s, 40s but they were backing me,” Dickwella said, reported Cricbuzz.

“We lost two early wickets as well, and then got a partnership. I just had to occupy the crease, I didn't know how, but I just wanted to hang around after Angelo got out. I then decided to accelerate.”

Dickwella’s 92 propelled Sri Lanka to a first-innings total of 381, and with the visitors still 283 runs behind, the hosts are placed at a pretty comfortable position heading into day 3. The wicket-keeper batsman said that there was ‘enough’ for the bowlers in the wicket, but insisted on the need to pick early wickets on Day 3.

“The wicket has a bit more pace compared to the last match. There is enough purchase for the bowlers, the odd ball turns but it is very slow. We need to get early wickets tomorrow.”

Sri Lanka would be vying to dismiss England skipper Joe Root, who, after striking a double ton in the first Test, is currently batting on 67*.