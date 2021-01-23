BBL 2020-21 | Feels like the peak of my career; not thinking about England return, postulates Alex Hales

After being axed from the England squad two years ago, Alex Hales has stated that it feels like the peak of his career while not thinking about a possible England return. He also insisted he isn’t overly worried about it and is only thinking of enjoying his cricket across the globe in the T20s.

Just before one of England’s most crucial summer of cricket - the 2019 World Cup - they were forced into a state of shock when opener Alex Hales returned a second positive test for recreational drugs. However, with the talent pool they possessed - the duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were enough to take them to their first-ever World Cup win.

Since then, England skipper Eoin Morgan has remained unchanged over his stance of the exclusion of Alex Hales in the limited-overs squad. But his form in the ongoing Big Bash League has turned several eyes towards him. The English opener has top-scored the tournament, with 462 runs in 12 innings, averaging 38.50, including a match-winning 110 against rivals Sydney Sixers.

Despite that, Hales has not yet been thinking about his England return. In fact, he only suggested that he hasn’t got any call and is at the peak of his cricketing career.

"No, nothing at all - nothing from that end (English management). At the moment, I'm just enjoying my cricket and I'm going to keep trying to score as many runs as I can, enjoying myself, and see what happens,” Hales told Fox Sports, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"Obviously that's the peak of cricket, playing for your country. At the moment, I'm just going to focus on the process of scoring runs and enjoying my cricket, and if that's the end result then brilliant," he added.

Yet, the Nottinghamshire batsman feels that it’s the peak of his career, at the age of 32. He also pointed out that at the moment, he knows his game really well. A format that he has aced, Hales has been an integral part of Sydney Thunder’s squad from the past few years, putting on consistent performances for them in the past.

"This is definitely the best I've played, I feel like it's in the peak of my career. I'm 32 now and I feel like I know my game really well, and I'm just going to keep looking to impress whenever I get a chance. Particularly in T20 cricket, the older you get the more you understand what your strengths are,” he concluded.