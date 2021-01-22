IPL 2021 | Expected Mumbai to release me from the roster, reveals Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile, who Mumbai Indians released from their squad on Wednesday, admitted that he saw the axe coming and claimed that the franchise were anyway ‘paying overs’ for him. After being purchased for INR 8.00 crore, Coulter-Nile played only 7 matches in IPL 2020.

While the big-money signings of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris attracted attention, one of the more bizarre buys in the IPL 2020 auction was that of Nathan Coulter-Nile. A seasoned T20 bowler who can also bat, Coulter-Nile was purchased by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 8.00 crore, and the move received mixed reactions. Unfortunately, injuries meant that the speedster only played 7 games in the season, picking just 5 wickets, and on ‘Retention Day’ on Wednesday, Mumbai confirmed the release of the Australian.

Speaking of the axe, the 33-year-old claimed that the release was ‘expected’, but was hopeful of getting picked by some franchise in the auction for IPL 2021 next month.

"I was expecting that was going to happen," Coulter-Nile said of his release, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"They paid overs for me so I thought that was going to happen. Hopefully, I can get picked up again this year. I've got nothing else on so hopefully I can get to the IPL."

January 20 was a day to forget for Coulter-Nile as, apart from being released by MI, the speedster also bowled a hideous 19-run 19th over that cost his BBL franchise Melbourne Stars the game against arch rivals Renegades. The right-armer rued his performance and quipped how, after losing the game, he immediately got to know that he was released by Mumbai.

"Yep, that was good," Coulter-Nile said. "Just got smacked in the 19th [over], get off the field and get told I'm being flicked, get the email.

"The first 18 balls were good. My plan B, which were yorkers and fuller slower balls just weren't coming out. I haven't played that much in a few weeks which is what I'll put it down to, but I'll move on. I've played enough cricket to hopefully come back on Saturday and bowl well."

Injuries have limited Coulter-Nile’s appearances for the national side, and the speedster last featured for Australia more than two years ago, in the 2019 World Cup. Now 33, the Western Australian admitted that his international career is all but over.

"I've not even thought about. I don't think I'm in the mix at all. It's just reading between the lines I think. I haven't played for Australia in two years or something. So, I think I can just work it out myself," Coulter-Nile said of a potential international recall.