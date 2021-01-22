Grateful for the time I spent playing under world class captains, expresses Sanju Samson

Franchises seldom tend to make drastic changes ahead of a mini-auction, but that was not the case this time around with Rajasthan Royals, who dropped a bombshell by releasing incumbent skipper Steve Smith. The Australian’s release came as a shock, but what popped up as an even bigger surprise was the appointment of Sanju Samson as captain. Samson, who has spent a vast majority of his IPL career with RR, led Kerala in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and narrowly failed to take them to the knockouts, but has no prior experience of leading an IPL side.