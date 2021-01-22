Deepak Hooda suspended for current domestic season by Baroda Cricket Association

Today at 10:05 AM
Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) have handed out a strong punishment to Deepak Hooda, by suspending him for the current domestic season, for walking off the team bio-bubble following an argument with Krunal Pandya. The decision was taken by the apex council even though some members opposed the idea.
Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda engaged in a heated argument just ahead of the team’s first encounter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where the duo were appointed as the captain and vice-captain respectively. Although the team management wanted to intervene and solve the matter, Hooda was in no mood to stay back and after writing a letter to BCA Secretary Ajit Lele, he walked off the bubble.
BCA CEO Shishir Hattangadi was critical of Hooda’s behaviour and from the former’s statement, it seemed like a strong action would be taken against Hooda. It has happened thus, with the apex council handing him a suspension which will result in the Kings XI Punjab player not partaking in this year’s domestic tournament.
"The apex council decided that Hooda won't be considered to represent the Baroda team for the current domestic season. The decision was taken after considering reports from team manager and coach about the incident as well as communication with Hooda," said Satyajit Gaekwad, chairman, BCA press and publicity committee.
"Hooda can again play for Baroda for the 2021-22 season," Gaekwad told TOI.
However, BCA joint secretary Parag Patel is not happy with the decision and even though he stated that Hooda shouldn’t have walked off the bubble, his opinion varied from other members. Patil stated that Hooda did the wrong thing by walking out of the team without discussing his issues with the management but the decision to suspend him for a year is a bit over the top.
"Hooda did the wrong thing by walking out of the team without discussing his issues with the management. But banning him for the entire season was unnecessary. He could have been reprimanded for his act and then allowed to play."
