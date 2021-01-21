IPL 2021 | Too early to make Sanju Samson the captain of RR, might backfire, warns Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir isn't too impressed with Rajasthan Royals' decision to appoint Sanju Samson as their skipper as he feels it's too early and might backfire. The former KKR skipper also added that English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler would have been a better option to lead the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals released Steven Smith from their squad, which was much expected given the lower value he brought at a hefty price range. Either Jos Buttler or Sanju Samson were supposed to take over the captaincy of the side and the franchise decided to go for the young Indian option than the safer and more experienced Jos Buttler, who is deputy to Eoin Morgan in England's limited-overs side and has also led the Three Lions at the highest-level in few games.

Sanju Samson also has experience of captaining Kerala in domestic cricket but former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, one of biggest supporters of Samson, feels it might well be too early to hand over the reins to the 26-year-old. He added that the right-hander should have gained experience as deputy first and only asked to lead the side afterward.

"According to me, it's a bit early to give the captaincy to Sanju Samson. I would have appointed Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals captain. He is one player who will play in all 14 matches. Samson has recently played for India. He would be under pressure to cement his place in the side," Gambhir told Star Sports, reported Times Now.

He also warned the Jaipur-franchise that the move might well backfire and can even impact Samson's batting.

"It remains to be seen whether the move will work like it did for Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians. It might backfire as well as the responsibility might curb his natural instinct. I would have appointed Buttler as Royals captain for one year and then handed it over to Samson," Gambhir added.

Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale, however, feels that local leadership is important and Sanju was an ideal choice given he has been a key part of the side in the last eight years.

“As the IPL has grown, the captaincy has become a year-round task, and as such strong local Indian leadership has become increasingly important. Sanju made his debut as a Royal, and it has been a joy to watch his development over the last eight years. He is the ideal person to lead the Royals into the 2021 season.”