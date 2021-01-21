IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings confirm acquisition of Robin Uthappa

Chennai Super Kings have made their first big move ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they have confirmed the signing of Robin Uthappa. The Karnataka and Kerala batsman, who with 189 appearances to his name is one of the most capped players in the tournament’s history, plied his trade with the Rajasthan Royals last season, but had a year to forget. Batting in both the middle and top order, Uthappa accumulated just 196 runs in the season, but more worryingly those runs came at a paltry average of 16.33 and an underwhelming strike rate of 119.51.