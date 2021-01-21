IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings confirm acquisition of Robin Uthappa

Today at 9:56 PM
Chennai Super Kings have made their first big move ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they have confirmed the signing of Robin Uthappa. The Karnataka and Kerala batsman, who with 189 appearances to his name is one of the most capped players in the tournament’s history, plied his trade with the Rajasthan Royals last season, but had a year to forget. Batting in both the middle and top order, Uthappa accumulated just 196 runs in the season, but more worryingly those runs came at a paltry average of 16.33 and an underwhelming strike rate of 119.51.
However, with heaps of experience under his belt, Uthappa’s signing will bolster CSK, who on Wednesday released opener Murali Vijay among others. The Yellow Army also lost the services of both Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav, thus the coup of the experienced Uthappa might very well be the franchise’s first step in filling the holes that were left by the releases that were made ahead of the auction.
Uthappa represented Kerala in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and registered scores of 21, 33, 91, 8 and 8.
Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/MYVpwvV2ZG— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 21, 2021
