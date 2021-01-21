Ben Stokes, Rory Burns and Jofra Archer return for first two India Tests; Jonny Bairstow rested

Stokes and Archer are not the only ones making their comeback, however, as experienced opener Rory Burns has also been named in the squad. Burns, who had a rough 2020, missed the Sri Lanka tour due to the birth of his child, but has been picked as one of the openers for the first two Tests. The left-hander is expected to be contesting with both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley for a spot at the top of the order.